Painkili OTT Release on Manorama Max on April 11

The Malayalam film Painkili, starring Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan, is gearing up for its OTT debut on Manorama Max on April 11, 2025, almost two months after its theatrical release on Valentine’s Day. Available in Malayalam with English subtitles, this quirky entertainer is expected to receive a warmer reception on the streaming platform.

Despite a strong cast and positive performances, Painkili received mixed reviews when it first hit theaters. The over-the-top treatment of the plot didn’t resonate with all viewers, but its OTT release may offer it a chance to find a larger audience.

Sajin Gopu, known for his role in Ambaan from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham, plays Suku, a man who checks himself into a mental asylum after believing his actions led to a friend's death. Anaswara Rajan, popular for Rekhachithram, plays Shiba, a young woman desperate to elope. Their paths cross in a series of comedic and chaotic events.

Along with Gopu and Rajan, the film features Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas, Abu Salim, and Chandu Salimkumar. Directed by Sreejith Babu and written by Jithu Madhavan (known for Romancham and Aavesham), Painkili promises to be a fun and quirky watch. Keep an eye on the OTT release for an entertaining ride.