Love Your Father Releasing on April 4, First Ticket Purchased by Kishan Reddy

The recently released trailer of LYF - Love Your Father has struck a chord with audiences, generating immense anticipation for the film. This emotional drama beautifully captures the father-son bond, leaving viewers eager for its release. Starring SP Charan, Sri Harsha, and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, the film is directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Manisha Arts and Media in association with Annapareddy Studios. LYF is set to make its grand worldwide debut on April 4.

The trailer’s powerful impact has not only resonated with moviegoers but has also caught the attention of political leaders. Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently watched the trailer and was deeply moved by its emotional depth. Impressed by the film’s theme and execution, he personally purchased the first ticket, extending his heartfelt wishes for its success. With his support, LYF - Love Your Father is poised for a strong opening and is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences.