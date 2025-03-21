From Ponman to Officer on Duty: Malayalam OTT Releases to Stream This Weekend

Malayalam movies of late have been attracting huge global audiences with their unique content and extraordinary taking. They are also catering to commercial audiences, thanks to their stylized narratives, and the demand for such technicians is simply skyrocketing. After starting the year on a blockbuster note with Rekhachithram, the Malayalam industry is in no mood to stop as it kept on producing back-to back blockbusters.

Here are some of the Malayalam movies that are available on multiple OTT platforms for you to stream.

Officer on Duty:

If there is one movie that has made quite a buzz a week after its theatrical release after Marco, it's Officer on Duty. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban, is about an angry police officer who gets a unique case after getting demoted from District Superintendent of Police to a Circle Inspector. After finding the case to be intriguing, he sets out on a hunt to find the culprits, and what ends up happening makes for a really enthralling narrative. The film also stars Priyamani opposite Kunchacko Boban.

After exceeding expectations at the box office, the movie has been released on Netflix and has been widely trending ever since.

Ponman:

Leaving bigger stars in Malayalam aside, if there's an actor who is delivering back-to-back blockbusters in the industry, it is Basil Joseph. Having made the turn from director to actor, Basil has proved to everyone that he has the potential to portray even complicated emotions with ease on-screen. His latest outing at the box office, Ponman, was lauded by one and all. It also turned out to be a huge hit at the cinemas.

The film is about a gold lender who lands in trouble after trusting a family and lending jewelry. What happens after was narrated in a gripping fashion that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ponman is streaming now on JioHotstar.

Fire:

Fire, a Tamil crime thriller, has been having a good run at the Tamil box office. The film will now target reaching a wider audience with its OTT release. The movie is centered around an intense crime investigation, and it will make its streaming debut on Tentkotta. Fire will also be available on streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, and other languages.

Ithuvare:

The Malayalam movie, directed by Anil Thomas, has finally made its way to the streaming platforms. After a long gap, Ithuvare is now available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The emotional drama features powerful and intense performances from Kalabhavan Shajon and Leetha Sunil.

Pravinkoodu Shappu:

For all the movie buffs out there, the Malayalam movie Pravinkoodu Shappu starring Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, and Chemban Vinod Jose is set for a grand OTT release on April 11th, 2025. The movie will be available on Sony LIV for fans to enjoy this crime drama.