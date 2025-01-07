Oscars 2025: Indian Films Kanguva, Aadujeevitham, and Others Eligible for Nominations

Indian cinema continues to make waves on the global stage, with several films vying for a chance to be nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards in 2025. The 97th Academy Awards eligibility list has revealed 323 feature films, and among them are several noteworthy Indian entries. While Indian films have experienced both successes and setbacks this year, the hope for recognition at the Oscars remains strong.

Kanguva's Redemption After Box Office Setback

Suriya's Kanguva, a Tamil-language action film, had high expectations surrounding its release. However, despite its failure at the box office, the film has found a second chance on the Oscar eligibility list. Kanguva has met the eligibility requirements for the Best Picture category, keeping the possibility of an Academy nomination alive.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life): Hindi Version in the Running

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated Aadujeevitham (also known as The Goat Life), which is based on the novel by Benyamin, also makes its mark on the Oscars eligibility list. The Hindi version of the film, despite not being India's official submission, has secured a spot among the contenders for Best Picture. The film's gripping story and emotional depth have positioned it as a strong contender for the nominations.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Santosh: Other Indian Contenders

Alongside Kanguva and Aadujeevitham, two Hindi films—Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Santosh—have also earned eligibility for this year’s Oscars. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar explores the life of the prominent freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, while Santosh is a gripping crime drama that premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh has also been selected as the United Kingdom's entry for Best International Feature Film.

All We Imagine as Light: The Malayalam Film That Could

Another film that has captured attention is the Malayalam-Hindi film All We Imagine as Light. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film has garnered widespread praise, despite not being India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. This inclusion in the eligibility list is a testament to its powerful narrative and emotional resonance, which have earned it accolades and recognition at major festivals.

The Road to Nominations

The voting for the Oscars nominations will begin on January 8, 2025, and will continue until January 12, 2025. The Academy is set to announce the final nominations on January 17, 2025. With Indian cinema making a strong showing this year, the anticipation for the final list of nominees is at an all-time high.

As the Oscars race heats up, Indian filmmakers and audiences alike are hopeful that their cinematic contributions will receive the recognition they deserve on one of the most prestigious platforms in the film industry.