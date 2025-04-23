‘Eliminate terrorists one by one’: Nasruddin Chishti on Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) Ajmer Dargah Diwan’s son, Nasruddin Chishti, on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, and called for the elimination of all the terrorists responsible for the gruesome attack.

“Tourists were killed after being asked about their religion. This is a disgrace to humanity. The incident is worse than the behaviour of animals. The time has come to eliminate the terrorists one by one,” said Chishti.

He added that terrorism in the name of religion is unacceptable, as no faith supports such violence.

Nasruddin Chishti emphasised that Kashmir had been returning to peace and development. “This attack is a conspiracy to derail progress. Islam does not support terrorism or the killing of innocents. The perpetrators are the biggest criminals and must be eliminated with precision.”

Syed Sarwar Chishti, Secretary of the Anjuman Syed Jadgan, called the attack “an assault on humanity,” expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families and urging swift action by both central and state governments.

President of the Chishti Foundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, said that this attack is a blow to humanity itself.

“We must stand united against such acts and safeguard peace, tolerance, and harmony,” he said.

Syed Afshan Chishti, a Dargah Khadim, also denounced the attack and appealed for an end to terrorism.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Babulal Kharari accused Pakistan of training and sending terrorists into India.

“Our country is being targeted continuously,” he said, as he paid tribute at Kotda Hospital Square with two minutes of silence.

In Jaisalmer, former cabinet minister Saleh Mohammad and his family cancelled the ‘Holi-Eid Sneh Milan’ program scheduled at Hotel Govindgarh.

The Guide Welfare Society also staged protests, wearing black armbands and demanding strict action against the perpetrators, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to respond firmly and also raised concerns over the potential impact on the tourism industry.

Lawyers in Kota suspended judicial work under the Bar Council’s directive, organising a protest rally and submitting a memorandum to the District Collector.

In Ajmer, members of the Revenue Bar Association suspended work and presented a memorandum addressed to the President and the Prime Minister.

In Bhilwara, the District Bar Association held a condolence meeting, formed a human chain outside the District Collectorate, and submitted a memorandum demanding strict government action.

