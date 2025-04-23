'CID' comes up with its first-ever silent episode

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) In an unprecedented move, the makes of the popular crime show, "CID" have come up with a silent episode.

Set inside a cutting-edge escape room called The Silent Den, a seemingly fun birthday celebration takes a sinister turn. With only gestures, glances, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence to guide them, the CID team races against time to uncover the truth buried beneath layers of lies and hidden agendas.

Talking about the episode, actor Dayanand Shetty aka Senior Inspector Daya, shared, “In all these years of doing CID, we’ve tackled countless cases, stormed through doors, and solved some of the most twisted crimes — but this episode is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done before. Shooting a silent episode was both challenging and creatively fulfilling. We had to rely purely on expressions, body language, and the unspoken bond our team shared onscreen and off. No words, just instinct — just raw emotion. And that’s what makes this episode so powerful. As an actor, it pushed me out of my comfort zone, and as someone who’s been part of CID’s journey from the beginning, I can say this episode carries an emotional weight that will hit home for our long-time fans. It’s not just about solving a murder — it’s about uncovering something far deeper… something personal.”

Adding on, Aditya Srivastava aka Senior Inspector Abhijeet revealed, “As an actor, I've always believed that the true power of storytelling lies in the ability to evoke emotion without relying on words. And this Sunday’s silent episode of CID pushes that belief to its absolute limit. It’s a completely new experience for us as actors and for the audience. But it’s precisely this challenge that makes the episode so special. We’re truly grateful to our viewers who have stood by CID for all these years. It’s because of their love and support that we continue to explore new ways of storytelling. I hope this episode connects with them, not just as a thriller, but as something that stays with them even after.”

The silent episode of "CID" will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

