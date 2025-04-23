IPL 2025: Shami makes way for Unadkat as Mumbai elect to bowl against Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Hyderabad have made one change as Mohammad Shami misses out and Jaydev Unadkat come in. For Mumbai Indians, Vignesh Puthur comes in for Ashwani Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins said, "One change for us - Shami goes out. It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We've played some really good cricket this year. It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

After a poor start to the season, Mumbai Indians have roared back into form having won three straight games on the trot. With a spot in the playoffs on the lines in the coming weeks, the visitors will hope to continue their momentum.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said, "Feels good (on the applause). I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We'll bowl first. Looks like a good track, just one change for us - Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly."

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Substitutes: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.