SBI Clerk 2025: January 7 Last Date to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to close the online application portal for 14191 junior associate vacancies today, January 7, 2025. All interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so before the deadline on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Only Graduation degree-completed candidates of ages between 20 and 28 years of age are being considered for SBI Clerk recruitments. However, these candidates will only be recruited in the available positions if they qualify for the junior associate eligibility requirements specified.

The selection process will be divided into prelims, mains, and a local language test to assess the candidates' proficiency in the local language. Those who clear all the stages will be selected for the junior associate posts.

Application Process

To apply through the website, candidates have to go through two stages: registration and form filling. The one-time registration followed by form filling is required. New users must first register at the website using their basic details. After that, candidates can log in using their registration ID and password, fill in the application form, and also pay the application fees.

Application Fees

The application fees for the SBI Clerk exam differ as per the category of candidates. For a general category candidate, the fee is Rs 750 while for SC/ST/PWD candidates the fee is exempted.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: January 7, 2025

Vacancies: 14191 junior associate posts

How to Apply:

Check the official site, sbi.co.in.

Click on the link provided to apply for SBI Clerk online.

Fill up the required details and pay the fee.

Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

