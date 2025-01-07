New Visa Categories for International Students in India

The Indian government has introduced two new visa categories: e-Student Visa and e-Student-X Visa, only for foreign students coming to India for higher education. This step is expected to make the admission process for international students easier and India a more appealing destination for higher education.

According to government officials, eligible foreign students will be eligible to apply online, and they can do so via the Study in India (SII) portal. The deserving students shall then receive their e-Student Visa, while their dependents can accompany them on an e-Student-X Visa. To access these facilities, students must be registered via the portal.

A myriad of services on the SII portal, the admission to courses long term as well as short term is now available. Presently, above 600 institutes in India participate in the Government's project through which foreign nationals can seek admissions. More than 8,000 courses are available in the educational institutions.

Implementation of these visa categories is bound to simplify and ease the whole process of seeking admissions for foreign students in Indian Institutions.

Also read: January 11 - 15: 5-Day Pongal Holidays for these schools in Andhra Pradesh