Delhi School Holidays: Govt Extends Closure Until January 15 Amid Cold Wave

Schools in Delhi will remain closed until January 15, 2025, as a result of severe cold wave conditions. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced this extended winter break for all government schools, which initially began on January 1. Classes are scheduled to resume on January 16.

During this closure, the DoE has launched an initiative aimed at supporting the academic needs of students in Classes 9 to 12. Special remedial sessions are being organized to help these students maintain their educational progress despite the weather-related disruptions.

The national capital is currently experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility and leading to the disruption of various transport services, including flights and trains. This has prompted many to inquire about the status of school operations. It's essential for students and parents to note that schools are already closed due to the scheduled winter break.

In summary, while Delhi schools will remain shut until mid-January, efforts are being made to ensure that senior students continue to receive educational support through dedicated remedial classes.

