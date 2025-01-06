School Holidays Extended Due to Cold Wave: State-Wise List and Reopening Dates

Schools in different states up north of India like Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh got school holidays due to a severe cold wave and thick fog conditions in December and January. The extreme weather has called for the necessity of protecting the students, and several schools remain closed until further notice.

Bihar School Holidays Extended

Schools in Patna and other districts of Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, and Siwan, will remain closed until January 11. The District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh, issued a notice ordering the closure of all private and government schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, up to class 8.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Remain Closed

Schools in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi have been closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the severe cold wave. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that the cold wave is expected to continue in the state in the coming days. A tentative reopening date of January 15 has been announced.

Rajasthan Schools Closed Due to Cold Wave

Schools in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan have been declared closed till January 9 due to extreme cold and cold waves. The District Collector, Dr Amit Yadav, has ordered the extension of holidays for all schools up to class 8. However, teachers are not on holiday and are expected to report to work as usual.

Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab Schools Remain Closed

Schools in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab are still closed due to the severe cold wave and dense fog. The reopening dates have not been announced by the authorities yet. The cold wave and dense fog have caused normal life to come to a grinding halt in these states, and the authorities have asked people to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

