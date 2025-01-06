NPCI offers seamless mobility via RuPay to 3.2 million Chennai MTC commuters

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday partnered the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) here to integrate RuPay on-the-go, a contactless payment solution for transit.

Over 3.2 million daily commuters of Chennai MTC will benefit from this efficient transit system.

With this, RuPay on-the-go would enable multi-modal ticket payment across Chennai Metro, MTC buses and Chennai Metro parking facilities with a single card, thus addressing commuter issues such as long queues, need for exact change, and complex ticketing processes.

RuPay on-the-go, launched under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme, simplifies public transit across multiple cities in India.

“With the integration of the RuPay on-the-go card across the MTC bus network, Chennai is taking a significant step towards a smarter, more efficient urban mobility ecosystem,” said Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI.

It offers travellers a seamless, hassle-free, and contactless experience on metros and buses with a single card, marked by the distinctive RuPay contactless symbol.

“The MTC Singara Chennai One City One Card can be used in Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), likewise the CMRL Singara Chennai One City One Card can be used in MTC bus network,” according to the NPCI.

“This partnership marks a transformative milestone for Chennai’s public transit system. By integrating the RuPay on-the-go card across MTC buses and Chennai metro, we are offering our passengers a seamless multi-modal travel experience. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the lives of Chennai’s residents,” said Dr Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC Chennai.

Users can avail the RuPay on-the-go card not just in Chennai, but also across a growing list of transit networks, including cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, as well as bus services in several cities.

RuPay cards also facilitate smooth transactions at merchant outlets and allows users flexibility to make UPI payments by linking the card with UPI-enabled apps through RuPay Credit Cards on UPI.

