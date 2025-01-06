January 11 - 14: Long Weekend holidays for employees in Telangana

The first month of 2025 is bringing a welcome surprise for employees which is a long weekend! With Sankranti(Pongal) falling on January 14, Tuesday, and Bhogi on January 13, Monday, software employees can enjoy a four-day weekend from January 11 to 14.

The Telangana Government Education Department has declared Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 17 in its school calendar for 2024-25. However, as January 11 is a second Saturday and January 12 is a Sunday, employees can take an extra day off on Monday, January 13, and enjoy a long weekend.

This long weekend is the perfect break from the chaos of life and has just what everyone needs to recharge. Whether you just want to get out of town for a day or two or visit your hometown, this long weekend is the perfect excuse to do so.

To make the most out of your long weekend, planning is crucial. Booking tickets and accommodations early would save you from the rush at the last minute. Further, planning an itinerary according to weather and road conditions will ensure that you have a hassle-free, fun trip.

This long weekend can also be a perfect chance to spend quality time with your loved ones. Plan a family dinner, go for a picnic, or watch a movie with them. Whatever you do, let it be something that gives you joy and relaxation.

