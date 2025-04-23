Shreya Ghoshal shares her anger on the Pahalgam attack: This is a wound to the soul of our nation

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal has joined the long list of celebrities to express their anger on the Pahalgam attack. She believes that this attack is a wound to the soul of our nation.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shreya shared that she cannot stop thinking about the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack, whose world will never be the same. "I can’t stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must’ve followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again", Shreya wrote.

Expressing her grief for the innocent lives lost in the incident, she added, "It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember."

Before this, Salman Khan said that Kashmir which used to be called 'heaven on earth' is turning into hell following the horrific Pahalgam attack.

His post read, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families . Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai."

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan also condemned the violence saying, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

Apart from them, other B-town celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon also offered their condolences to the families of the victims of Pahalgam attack.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.