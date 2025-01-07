Ayesha Khan says her ‘Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei’ character is ‘is full of life’

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant Ayesha Khan, who will be seen in the show “Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei”, shared that her character in the show is “full of life” and a “patakha”.

Ayesha will be seen playing Nikki in the Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s series “Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei”, produced under their banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa.

Talking about her character, she said, “During the script reading, our writer Meenakshi went through the script, and after hearing it, I suggested that the girl's name should be Khwahish because she has so many dreams and so much ambition within her.”

“But Meenakshi corrected me, saying, 'No, this is Nikki – the one who always speaks her mind, acts quickly, and gets things done in a flash.' That moment stayed with me, and I realized Nikki is full of life. She’s a patakha, a strong, vibrant, and such a happy soul,” she added.

She shared that Nikki is mostly the same as her off-screen personality.

“A part of me is, yes, very much like her. I am very straightforward—on the face, always a happy girl, fun, and bubbly. But yes, Nikki’s energy is on another level, and I don’t think I can match up to that,” she said.

Ayesha is paired opposite Karan V Grover in the series and said that she is having an amazing time shooting with her co-stars on and off camera.

“I think I am blessed to be working with such actors. Karan, Chirag, Meenakshi, Swati ji, Kamal, and oh, Nirmal ma’am—whenever I see her perform, it is such a joy, and I am always excited to see her shooting. She tracked all the way from Ludhiana, shot, and headed back home. She is honestly a very hardworking woman,” she said.

“Karan, of course, he is a fabulous actor and an amazing human being. I thought he would be a very serious person, but oh my, he is such a fun-loving person. We have a very good bond, and I am really going to miss everyone,” she added.

Talking about Ravie and Sargun, Ayesha shared: “What can I even say about Sargun ma’am? She has always been an inspiration. A producer, entrepreneur, actor—you name it, and she is it. I really look up to her. I respect her more than I love her. She is so hardworking.

“Whenever she is on set, I am the happiest person. I am literally the person standing with sparkling eyes, seeing her. I really love her,” she said.

Ayesha is a fan of Ravie.

“All these years, he has given us entertainment to the core. I feel films can be made by everyone, but to have that creative mind and to put in all your efforts is not everyone’s cup of tea, but yes, Ravie bhaiya’s. They both know the art to present things to their audience,” Ayesha said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.