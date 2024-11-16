Nayanthara Shocking Instagram Post Against Dhanush: Wish You Were Half The Person You Portray

A recent Instagram post by actress Nayanthara has created a stir on social media, with fans and the public reacting to her condemnation of actor Dhanush. Nayanthara, one of the most prominent actresses in the Tamil film industry, shared her thoughts on why the release of her film, which was originally scheduled for release on Netflix two years ago, was delayed.

Nayanthara has issued a strong rebuttal following a legal notice from actor Dhanush over her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. In an open letter, the actress condemned what she described as the "vengeance" Dhanush has harboured over the years, particularly concerning the use of clips from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Dhanush had previously sent a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in compensation for the alleged unauthorized use of certain clips from the film in Nayanthara’s documentary. The notice, which raised concerns about the breach of copyright and the use of personal footage, has sparked a new controversy between the two actors.

Nayanthara, known for her usually private nature, didn't hold back in her response. In her Instagram post and open letter, she accused Dhanush of holding a grudge and using the legal notice as a form of “vengeance” against her. She further stated that while Dhanush portrays a different image to his fans, his true intentions have always been at odds with the public persona he shows.

The Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale documentary, which is set to release on Netflix on November 18th, has already faced numerous hurdles, including Dhanush's legal challenge. Nayanthara’s statement adds fuel to the fire, with fans of both actors now divided on the matter.

While the reason for the delay has remained largely under wraps until now, Nayanthara’s post has given a glimpse into the tensions that may have occurred during the production process. The actress's candid remarks have left many wondering if there are deeper issues between the two stars.

As the film's release date approaches, all eyes are now on Nayanthara and Dhanush, as well as the potential fallout from this public exchange.

