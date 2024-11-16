Bihar: Five persons of a family consume poison in Banka; two dead

Patna Nov 16 (IANS) Five members of a family in Balua village in Banka district of Bihar fell ill after consuming a poisonous substance in a bid to commit suicide.

The tragedy deepens with the death of two family members in this heart-wrenching case, which happened on Friday night.

Kanhaiya Mahto (40), the head of the family, and his wife Geeta Devi (35) passed away during treatment on Saturday morning. The three children—Sarita Kumari (16), Dheeraj Kumar (12), and Rakesh Kumar (8)—are still under medical care at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur.

According to an official of Bhagalpur Police, the family was under severe financial strain.

“They had taken group loans from multiple private banks, leading to frequent visits by bank employees for repayment. This pressure may have driven the family to this desperate act,” the officer said.

This incident highlights the grave consequences of financial distress and the broader societal issues stemming from poverty and predatory lending practices.

This tragic case underscores the urgent need for financial literacy, regulation of microfinance institutions, and robust social support systems to prevent such incidents in vulnerable communities.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the family consumed sulfa tablets on Friday night. Their health deteriorated during the early hours of Saturday. Kanhaiya Mahto's younger brother rescued the family and took them to the referral hospital in Amarpur around 2:30 a.m. They were then referred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur,” he said.

Kanhaiya Mahto, who supported the family by driving an auto, was reportedly struggling to manage financial pressure, which may have contributed to the family's desperate situation. The local community is in mourning, and a somber atmosphere is prevailing in Balua village.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.