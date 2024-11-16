Iran diplomat, Trump adviser Musk hold secret talks; Tehran says it has no assassination plot

New York, Nov 16 (IANS) In apparent attempts by Iran to prepare for the return of Donald Trump as US President, a senior diplomat had a secret meeting with Elon Musk, a top adviser to the President-elect, and separately Teheran assured the US government that it was not trying to assassinate Trump, according to media reports.

Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur advising Trump met with Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, at his New York residence, according to CBS News quoting unnamed sources.

It said that it was not clear if the nominees for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Mike Walz, who are vehement opponents of Iran, were aware of the meeting.

The New York Times reported that according to two Iranian officials the meeting was “positive” and there was “good news”.

Musk has emerged as a possible behind-the-scenes negotiator on behalf of Trump who has promised to end the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts.

During a phone talk with Ukraine President Zelensky, Trump brought into the conversation Musk, who has been in touch with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

After Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leader Qassem Soleimani, Iran cut off negotiations with the US and this may be a back channel attempt to reach out to Trump.

Trump scrapped the nuclear deal reached with Iran by the US and other UN Security Council permanent members, Germany and the European Union to curtail its nuclear development in return for loosening sanctions.

This is one of the factors that contributed to the rising tension in the Middle East where Tehran has unleashed its proxies.

Iran has reasons to fear increased hostility when Trump returns to the White House.

Karoline Leavitt, who will be Trump’s press secretary, said cryptically, “The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary action to do just that”.

Teheran has told President Joe Biden’s administration that it is not trying to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, after having been warned it would be seen as an “act of war” and the arrest of two men in an alleged plot.

Tehran sent the message through Switzerland which handles diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

Meanwhile, NBC reported that the assurance from Iran that it would not try to assassinate Trump came in a written message responding to US warnings that an attack on Trump would be “an act of war”.

The US charged two men last week with plotting with an Afghan intermediary of the IRGC to kill Trump. And in July, a Pakistani man was arrested and charged with trying to hire a hitman to attack US politicians.

There have been two assassination attempts against Trump, but they are not connected to Iran, according to officials.

US officials warned in July that they had Intelligence that Tehran planned to assassinate Trump in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

Iran’s UN Mission said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has long declared its commitment to pursuing Martyr Soleimani's assassination through legal and judicial avenues, while adhering fully to the recognised principles of international law”.

