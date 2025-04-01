Ed Sheeran Dances with Hyderabad Auto Driver Rakesh to His Track Azizam! Watch Video

Ed Sheeran is promoting his upcoming song Azizam in a brand new way. The Shape Of You singer, who was in India for his Mathematics - = / x India tour, shared a throwback video from his trip. In the video, Ed Sheeran is seen seated in an auto. The driver called Rakesh can be seen grooving to the beats of Azizam which is being played in the background.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "When I was touring India I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh."

The video was an instant hit on social media as the Internet found resemblances between the auto driver and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in their physical appearances.

A user wrote, "Ha! This is awesome." Another user wrote, "Who wouldn't vibe to it?" Another user wrote, "Who thought Rajamouli?" Another comment read, "This is so good!! I'd like to vibe with you too."

Currently, Ed is gearing up for the release of Azizam, which is part of his eighth studio album.

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. He performed in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi during the tour. Singers like AR Rahman, Shilpa Rao, Armaan Malik performed with him on stage in different cities.