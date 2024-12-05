Nandamuri Mokshagnya's Simba Movie Launch Postponed

Mokshagnya's Film Launch Delayed

The much-awaited film of Mokshagnya, which was slated to begin shooting today (December 5, 2024), has been postponed. The opening of the film, which had created considerable excitement, will now take place at a later date. This high-budget project has already generated immense buzz, especially after its announcement on Mokshagnya's birthday.

Mokshagnya has undergone extensive training in acting, fight choreography, and dance, ensuring that his performance will be nothing short of exceptional. A working still of Mokshagnya has been released, showcasing his modern and stylish look. In the image, Mokshagnya is seen gazing into a mirror, his natural charisma and confidence clearly visible. He sports a casual checkered shirt, with his long hair perfectly styled and a beard that adds to his sophisticated aura. This sleek appearance has already caught the attention of fans and hints at the promising star he is set to become in the Telugu film industry.

Inspired by an ancient mythological legend, the movie is currently in the final stages of pre-production. Further details about the film will be announced soon, and the excitement surrounding this project continues to grow.