Mokshagna’s Debut Film on Hold, Prasanth Varma Teams Up with Prabhas?

Nandamuri fans eagerly awaited Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna’s grand entry into films. A major campaign was launched, and arrangements were made for the movie’s pooja ceremony, with nearly ₹30 lakh spent. However, just hours before the clapperboard event, Balakrishna reportedly put the project on hold, citing Mokshagna’s health issues. Since then, no updates have emerged about this much-anticipated film.

Initially, Mokshagna was set to be part of Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe (PVCU). However, recent reports suggest that Prasanth Varma is no longer directing this film. An official announcement regarding this is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma has moved on to a massive project with Prabhas. Reports indicate that this film will be produced by Hombale Films, known for big-budget movies. Prabhas is also expected to undergo a test look for the film on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. This news has created excitement among Prabhas fans. Hombale Films had already announced three big projects with Prabhas, including Salaar 2. The upcoming collaboration with Prasanth Varma will be the second film in the PVCU.

Mokshagna’s debut film was planned as a socio-fantasy inspired by legends, and he had undergone special training for it. The film was reportedly being produced by Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini and Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and Legend Productions. However, with no updates, its status remains unclear.

Instead, Balakrishna has given producer Sudhakar Cherukuri a new project. His next film will be directed by Gopichand Malineni, replacing the halted Mokshagna film. Fans now await official announcements on both Mokshagna’s debut and Prasanth Varma’s project with Prabhas.