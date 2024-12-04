Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Tie the Knot: Nagarjuna Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala have officially tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding, attended by prominent personalities from the film and business worlds, was a visual treat with its elegant decor and vibrant celebrations.

Chaitanya's father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, delighted fans by sharing the first photos of the couple on social media. The pictures captured the duo in their traditional wedding attire, radiating happiness and love. Fans flooded the posts with heartfelt wishes, celebrating the union of two beloved stars.

The Akkineni family is expected to host a reception soon, but for now, these stunning photos are the talk of the town!