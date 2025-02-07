Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna, Amala Family Photo in Delhi

The Akkineni family recently made a trip to Delhi to attend the launch of a book celebrating the life and legacy of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). This iconic event marked an important milestone in honouring one of Telugu cinema's most revered actors.

The family visited Delhi and shared it on social media. A post said they were attending the book launch, and the hashtag #ANRLivesOn was used. They also met with some important leaders. Dr. Byreddy Shabari shared a post about meeting Nagarjuna and his family.

A photo from the event shows the Akkineni family together. Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita, Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna, and others were all smiles. Amala Akkineni wore a beautiful traditional dress, while the men looked stylish in black.

A legendary actor's legacy lives on

He is none other than Akkineni Nageswara Rao, or ANR, a very important figure in the Telugu film industry. He appeared in over 250 films and inspired a great number of actors and filmmakers. The book launching function was a way to honour those contributions to Indian cinema.

The Akkineni family was there, showing respect for the legacy of ANR. They were celebrating his life and work, and fans and friends joined to remember a true legend of Indian cinema.

