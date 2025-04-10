Tejraj Gulecha lauds PM Modi’s spiritual reverence at ‘Navkar Mahamantra Divas’ programme

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Tejraj Gulecha, Director of Valmark Group and patron member of JATF, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas event, hosted by JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation).

Talking to IANS, Gulecha said: “It was truly heartwarming to see Prime Minister Modi grace the occasion. His presence was immensely appreciated by the entire Jain community, and it left a lasting impact on all of us. What stood out was his deep respect for all religions. We were particularly moved by the fact that, despite being the Prime Minister of India, he chose to participate in the chanting of the Navkar Mantra without wearing shoes. This gesture signified his long-standing understanding and reverence for Jainism."

Gulecha went on to highlight that the Prime Minister’s profound understanding of the Navkar Mantra and its spiritual significance was remarkable.

“The Prime Minister not only spoke about the mantra with great analysis but also emphasised the nine resolutions, or Sankalps, that foster peace and harmony across the world. He highlighted how the mantra connects with the inner virtues of every human being and teaches us values that help in the peaceful coexistence of all living beings,” Gulecha explained.

“His deep respect for all religions and belief in unity and progress for all people, irrespective of their religion, is truly commendable," he said.

He also emphasised how the Prime Minister’s inclusive approach transcended any notions of religious bias.

“Despite being from a Hindu background, Prime Minister Modi has always shown immense goodwill towards minorities. His focus has always been on the development of India, keeping in mind the welfare of all sections of society. His principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is what guides his leadership,” he said.

Gulecha concluded by describing the Prime Minister’s visit to the event as a “pleasant and inspiring experience.”

He appreciated the Prime Minister's understanding of diverse religious values, stating, “Having been raised in Sanatan traditions, Prime Minister Modi has a deep understanding of all religions. His decision to leave his shoes in the car before entering our program shows the level of respect he has for every community.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.