Naga Chaitanya Calls Sobhita Dhulipala Bujji Thalli – Opens Up at Thandel Event

The highly anticipated Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set to hit theaters on February 7th. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the presentation of Allu Aravind, the film has already generated significant buzz, especially with its soulful music album.

A grand pre-release event was held recently, drawing attention from fans and the film fraternity. While Allu Arjun was initially expected to attend, he skipped the event at the last minute, leaving many speculating about his absence.

During the event, Naga Chaitanya made an interesting revelation about his personal life. When host Suma asked him about the song Bujji Thalli and who he calls by that name in real life, the actor candidly replied, "My wife." He went on to reveal that he refers to actress Sobhita Dhulipala as Bujji Thalli.

The actor further shared a heartfelt moment, saying, “Sobhita was a little upset when the Bujji Thalli song was released. She felt that Bujji Thalli was exclusively reserved for her. But, I had to use it in the film.”

With such personal insights and the film’s growing anticipation, Thandel is poised to be a major release in Telugu cinema this season.