Delhi triple murder: Police claim son killed parents due to ‘constant scolding’

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police solved the triple murder case that shocked the national capital on Wednesday. Joint Commissioner of Police SK Jain told IANS that the son Arjun murdered his parents and sister. According to the police officer, Arjun committed the killings because he felt "neglected and insulted" by his family due to his poor academic performance.

The middle-aged couple and their daughter were stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23). The police stated that the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, at around 5:30 am when he returned from his morning walk.

The police have now stated that Arjun has confessed to the triple murders. S.K. Jain explained that there were no signs of theft or forced entry into the house, and the bodies were found lying on the bed.

During interrogation, Arjun began to change his statements, according to the police officer. He was unable to provide an exact time of when he left or returned, the officer said. Moreover, Arjun had fresh injuries on his hand, and when asked, he could not explain where he had sustained them, Jain told IANS.

The reason behind the murder in this entire incident is truly shocking. Arjun was quite good at sports but struggled with his studies.

During interrogation, Arjun revealed that his father would constantly scold him because of his poor academic performance. Just a few days ago, his father had beaten him in front of several people. These incidents left Arjun deeply frustrated, and he also felt jealous of the fact that his parents seemed to love his sister more than him, according to Jain.

He had always suspected that his parents might transfer all their ancestral property to his sister. This thought led Arjun to hatch a plan to murder his entire family. He chose the day of the anniversary of his parents, hoping that no one would suspect him and that he could get away with it.

However, things didn't go as planned. During police interrogation, when Arjun gave inconsistent statements, the police began to doubt him, said Jain. After some pressure, Arjun eventually confessed that he was the one who had killed his family.

