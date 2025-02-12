Sobhita Brings Luck to Naga Chaitanya, Says Nagarjuna at Thandel Success Meet

After a series of setbacks, Naga Chaitanya found his much-awaited success with the film Thandel, which has brought him a massive relief at the box office. The film’s impressive collections in its first four days have been a cause for celebration among the entire team, who marked the occasion with grand festivities.

In a heartwarming moment, Naga Chaitanya made his first public appearance with his wife, actress Sobhita, at the Thandel success celebrations. The event, which also highlighted their first public outing together after their wedding, was a special occasion for the couple.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, playfully commented on his son’s newfound luck, attributing the film's success to Sobhita’s "vela vishesham" (good fortune). This remark has sparked interest among fans, with many speculating that her presence might be a key factor in the film's triumph.

The timing of Thandel’s success is also significant as it is Naga Chaitanya’s first release post his wedding to Sobhita, which took place on December 4, 2024. The film’s success has undoubtedly given the couple even more reason to celebrate this new chapter in their lives.

