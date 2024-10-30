Manjummal Boys Music Director Sushin Shyam Weds Singer Uthara Krishna: Marriage Attended by Celebrities

Malayalam music director Sushin Shyam recently tied the knot with his longtime love and singer, Uthara Krishna. The couple exchanged vows in a grand ceremony attended by close family and friends. Uthara is related to actress Parvathy Jayaram.

From Best Friends to Lovers

Sushin and Uthara’s love story came to light during the wedding of Parvathy Jayaram's daughter. What began as a close friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship, and now the couple has taken a step forward into married life. The wedding saw the presence of actors Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Jayaram, and director Anwar Rasheed, who attended to bless the newlyweds.

Sushin’s Musical Career

Sushin trained under music director Deepak Dev and made a name for himself by composing background scores for films like Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi and Kismath. He rose to fame with his work in Varathan and Kumbalangi Nights and has composed music for several popular films, including Bheeshma Parvam, Minnal Murali, Romancham, Manjummal Boys, Aavesham, and Bogin Villa.