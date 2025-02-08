Low CIBIL Score, Bride Cancels Wedding with Groom

In a shocking turn of events, a bride's family in Maharashtra's Murtizapur called off her wedding due to the groom's low Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score. This incident highlights a new criterion that is being considered in arranged marriages: financial responsibility.

The wedding talks were almost finalized, with both families satisfied with the match. However, the bride's maternal uncle made a surprising demand - he wanted to check the groom's CIBIL score. The report revealed that the groom had taken multiple loans and was struggling financially. This discovery led the bride's family to call off the wedding, citing concerns about their daughter's future.

Traditionally, factors like horoscope matching and family backgrounds have played a crucial role in arranged marriages. However, this incident suggests that financial responsibility has now become an essential consideration. The bride's uncle reportedly argued, "Why marry a boy who is already drowning in debt?" This sentiment was echoed by the rest of the family, leading to the abrupt end of the marriage discussions.

This incident raises important questions about the role of financial responsibility in arranged marriages. While it is essential to consider the financial stability of one's partner, it is also crucial to remember that a low CIBIL score does not necessarily define a person's character or potential.

Nevertheless, this incident highlights the growing importance of financial responsibility in Indian society. With the increasing burden of debt and financial instability, it is becoming essential for individuals to prioritize their financial health. As the bride's uncle so aptly put it, a low CIBIL score can be a significant deal breaker, not just for marriages, but also for other aspects of life.

