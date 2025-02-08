Thandel Box Office Collection: 21.27 Cr Worldwide On Day One

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s latest film, Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi, has made a resounding impact, delivering on all its promises and setting the stage for a successful box office run. The movie has already made a strong impression with audiences and critics alike, securing a tremendous opening.

From the very first day of release, the film witnessed a steady surge in audience attendance, drawing both younger viewers and families to the theatres. Interestingly, the film also saw remarkable occupancy in single-screen theatres, breaking records and marking the largest opening of Naga Chaitanya’s career so far, with 21.27 Cr gross worldwide. It is highest for any Telugu movie released in the month of February.

The film sold over 227K tickets on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours, which is highest among all Indian movies, this week, and early indications point to an even stronger turnout for the second day, with advanced bookings showing impressive numbers. Thandel crossed 400K in ticket sales as of now.

The film has already crossed $400K in the USA and is on the verge of hitting the half-million milestone.

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu on Geetha Arts banner, Thandel is the biggest budgeted movie for Naga Chaitanya. While director Chandoo Mondeti presented the story in a heart-touching way, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad multiplied the impact with his exceptional music.