Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-Law Shilpa Shirodkar in Bigg Boss?
The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss is set to welcome its newest contestant, and rumors are rife that actress Shilpa Shirodkar might join the fray. Shilpa, sister of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, is a veteran actress who has captivated audiences with her performances in several hit films.
A Glimpse into Shilpa's Career
Shilpa's acting journey began with the 1989 movie Bhrashtachar, followed by notable roles in:
Kishan Kanhaiya
Trinetra
Hum
Khuda Gawa
Ankhen
Gopi Kishan
Mrityunad
Bevafa Sanam
She also made her mark in Telugu cinema with the movie Brahma.
A 10-Year Hiatus and Return to Television
After tying the knot, Shilpa took a decade-long break from the entertainment industry. She later returned to television, featuring in various serials.
Bigg Boss Bound?
Speculation is rife about Shilpa's potential entry into the Bigg Boss house. Will she join the show and spice up the drama? Only time will tell.