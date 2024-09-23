Mahesh Babu's Sister-in-Law Shilpa Shirodkar in Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss Buzz: Namrata's Sister Shilpa Shirodkar to Enter the Show?

The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss is set to welcome its newest contestant, and rumors are rife that actress Shilpa Shirodkar might join the fray. Shilpa, sister of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, is a veteran actress who has captivated audiences with her performances in several hit films.

A Glimpse into Shilpa's Career

Shilpa's acting journey began with the 1989 movie Bhrashtachar, followed by notable roles in:

Kishan Kanhaiya

Trinetra

Hum

Khuda Gawa

Ankhen

Gopi Kishan

Mrityunad

Bevafa Sanam

She also made her mark in Telugu cinema with the movie Brahma.

A 10-Year Hiatus and Return to Television

After tying the knot, Shilpa took a decade-long break from the entertainment industry. She later returned to television, featuring in various serials.

Bigg Boss Bound?

Speculation is rife about Shilpa's potential entry into the Bigg Boss house. Will she join the show and spice up the drama? Only time will tell.

