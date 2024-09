September 23 - 29: List of this week's OTT releases!

"Devara" is getting a lot of attention on social media ahead of its release in theatres this week. The next day, "Hitler" and the dubbed movie "Satyam Sundaram " will be released. On OTT platforms, a plethora of captivating films and web series are currently available for streaming. Four are drawing the most attention.

Here is the list of movies to be released on OTT this week from September 23 to 29:

Netflix:

Penelope (English Series) - September 24

Bangkok Breaking (Thai Film) - September 26

Nobody Wants This (English Series) - September 26

Saripoda Shanivaram (Telugu Movie) - September 26

Gang See Yang Creator Season 2 (Korean Series) - September 27

Res Ball (English Film) - September 27

Will & Harper (English Film) - September 27

Amazon Prime:

School Friends Season 2 (Hindi Series) - September 25

Stree 2 (Hindi Movie) - September 27 (Rumored Release Date)

Hotstar:

Vaala (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - September 23

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 (English Series) - September 24

Inside Out 2 (English Film) - September 25

Grotesquery (English Series) - September 26

Ayila via Lais Mirror (Spanish Series) - September 27

Taja Khabar Season 2 (Hindi Series) - September 27

Aha:

Blink (Tamil Dubbed Movie) - September 25

Zee5:

Demonty Colony 2 (Telugu Film) - September 27

Love Sitara (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - September 27

Apple TV+:

Midnight Family (Spanish Series) - September 25

Jio Cinema:

Honeymoon Photographer (Hindi Series) - September 27

