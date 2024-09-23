Upasana and Ram Charan's Game Changing Approach to Corporate Health

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals Group and Managing Director of URLife, and global star Ram Charan, co-founder of URLife, are a powerful force in India’s wellness industry, driving a transformative change that goes far beyond traditional health initiatives. As leaders passionate about integrating wellness into everyday life, the couple’s vision is redefining how India approaches corporate health and well-being. Ram Charan, with his global recognition and influence, complements Upasana’s vision by bringing a unique perspective to wellness that transcends borders. Together, they aim to revolutionize how India perceives health in a corporate environment, blending modern technology with a holistic approach.

Their brainchild, URLife, is not just a wellness platform; it is a movement that seeks to inspire healthier living through the strategic use of technology. URLife offers a comprehensive suite of wellness services—ranging from on-demand doctor appointments and medicine deliveries to virtual consultations and tailored fitness programs—designed to seamlessly fit into busy corporate lifestyles. This initiative is creating ripples of positive change across India’s workforce, particularly through its 550+ Occupational Health Centres (OHCs) that support the well-being of over two million people.

In line with their powerful vision of wellness and empowerment, URLife has now partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) taking corporate wellness to unmatched levels. This strategic collaboration spans 94 HPCL sites, offering a holistic health ecosystem that includes weekly doctor visits, 24/7 virtual doctor support, and emergency management solutions. The initiative extends beyond the employees to their families through innovative programs and regular health webinars, embedding wellness into the fabric of everyday life.

Speaking about the HPCL partnership, Upasana Kamineni Konidela says, “Wellness is not just a buzzword; it is the foundation of a thriving society. Our partnership with HPCL reflects our deep commitment to empowering people to take charge of their health. This is about making wellness accessible and essential, not optional. We are redefining corporate wellness, turning workplaces into healthier, happier spaces where everyone can flourish.”

HR director, Shri KS Shetty says"We couldn’t find a better partner than UR life—they are pioneers in this space. Two giants—one from the energy sector and one from the health sector—are coming together to work in this arrangement. This collaboration between HPCL and URLife represents the next generation of healthcare. Together, we are committed to creating a healthier future by bringing medical expertise and wellness initiatives to every employee, no matter where they are.”

Ram Charan’s dedication to this initiative is grounded in his belief that wellness is the cornerstone of productivity and success. As an advocate for physical fitness and mental well-being, he brings a dynamic approach to this mission, ensuring that URLife’s offerings resonate with the modern workforce. His influence has helped amplify the initiative, making it a movement that impacts lives beyond borders.

But Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s mission doesn’t stop at just providing services; it’s about building sustainable and inclusive ecosystems. She earlier introduced an entrepreneurial platform exclusively for women, serving as a unique ‘shark tank’ for female innovators in the wellness space. Upasana’s mission is clear: to build an inclusive space where women can innovate, lead, and drive social impact. The initiative isn’t just a bold step toward reshaping the wellness industry but also the future of women in business.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s relentless dedication to improving lives is not just about offering services; it’s about sparking a movement. Whether it’s establishing occupational health centers or creating entrepreneurial platforms for women, their goal is clear: to cultivate environments where health, inclusivity, and innovation thrive.