Mahesh Babu's New Look Copied from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Look?

Mahesh Babu's New Look Sparks Buzz: Is it for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29?

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently made a charitable donation of Rs 60 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund, but it was the actor's striking new look that stole the spotlight.

Ranbir Kapoor Vibes from Animal

Mahesh Babu's disheveled hair and long beard have drawn comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor's look in the upcoming film Animal. Fans are speculating that this new look might be for his highly anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, SSMB29.

Global Project with SS Rajamouli

Reports suggest that SSMB29 will be a global feature, with PS Vinod as the cinematographer. Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this project.

Vacationing in NYC

Before returning to India, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were vacationing in New York City, where their son Gautam Ghattamaneni is pursuing higher studies.

