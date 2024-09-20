Jani Master in Chanchalguda jail; 14-day remand!

The Uppal Court has remanded prominent choreographer Shake Jani Basha (Jani Master), who has been accused of sexual harassment, to detention for 14 days. The police will hold him until October 3.

Jani Master was arrested by the Special Operations Team (SOT) in Goa and returned to Hyderabad on Thursday. He was examined medically on Friday morning before being brought before the judge, who imposed the 14-day remand. After that, the police will take him to Chanchalguda Jail.

On the 15th of this month, a 21-year-old who worked as an assistant choreographer reported to the Narsingi police that Jani Master had sexually attacked him. In response, the police filed a complaint under the POCSO Act and IPC sections 376(2), 506, 323 against Jani Basha.



