Netherlands: One killed in Rotterdam stabbing

The Hague, Sep 20 (IANS) One person was killed and two were seriously wounded in the stabbing incident in near the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, said the Dutch police on Friday.

Witnesses told the police that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" when he was eventually arrested and hospitalised with another wounded person, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Dutch national broadcaster NOS and the newspaper De Telegraaf.

Both the surviving victim and the suspect were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police did not disclose the identities of the victims or the suspect.

The incident that occurred on Thursday was presumed to start from a nearby parking garage, where one person was severely wounded. The stabber then went upstairs and made a second victim there, who did not survive.

Witnesses said the man, who stabbed random victims with two large knives, clearly intended to victimise as many as possible. A sports instructor teaching under the bridge managed to overpower the killer before the police arrived.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.