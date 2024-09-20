Jani Master Case Live Updates: Medical Examination Done, To Be Presented in Court Today

Jani Master Case Live Updates

Jani Master to Appear in Court Soon

At Rajendranagar CCS Office: Currently, Jani Master is at the Rajendranagar CCS office.

Narsingi ACP Arrives: Reports suggest that the Narsingi ACP has arrived at the CCS office.

Transfer to Court Soon: Jani Master will soon be transferred to the Upparpally court.

👉 Medical Examination Completed: Jani Master has undergone a medical examination, and the police are expected to present him in court shortly.

👉 Harassment Allegations Against Jani Master: Renowned choreographer Sheikh Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, is currently in the custody of the Narsingi police. He was brought from Goa to Hyderabad by the Special Operations Team (SOT) and is now being questioned at a confidential location.

👉 Arrested in Goa: After being on the run for four to five days, Jani Master was apprehended by SOT police at a lodge in Goa. He was presented in the local court in Goa and then transferred to Hyderabad under a transit warrant. He is currently believed to be held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city.

👉 Harassment Case: A minor, who worked as Jani Master's assistant choreographer, filed a complaint with the Narsingi police on the 15th of this month, accusing him of sexual harassment. Based on her complaint, the police have filed charges under IPC sections 376(2), 506, and 323, as well as the POCSO Act.

