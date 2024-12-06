Game Changer to Miss Benefit Shows in Telangana: Can Dil Raju do Magic?

What about Game Changer benefit shows?

Telangana state government's decision to cancel the benefit shows is expected to be a death knell for other big movies lined up for release. Sankranthi is the biggest season for Telugu films and is expected to churn a huge revenue, the decision to cancel the benefit shows will incur a great loss to Telugu film producers and distributors who have pinned high hopes.

Also Read: December 6 to December 13 OTT Releases This Week

The stampede took place during Pushpa 2 premieres in Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre resulting in the loss of a life - a 39-year-old mother Renuka while her 8-year-old son is battling for life and continues to be critical. With this, the Telangana state government ordered the cancellation of benefit shows from now on.

All eyes are now on producer Dil Raju whose two films are releasing for Sankranthi 2025 - Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Game Changer and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj (distributed by Dil Raju in Nizam) is also slated for Sankranthi 2025 release.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Draws Huge Crowds at Theatres in Andhra Pradesh: Photos

Telangana Cinematographer Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy shares a very close relationship with producer Dil Raju. If there's anything that can be done, Dil Raju should be the one to handle it.

Game Changer holds significant importance for Dil Raju. If permission is granted for Game Changer benefit shows, it should be extended to all films. If that happens, today's announcement should be seen as a temporary statement intended to calm the public.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral: All the Details