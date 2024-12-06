December 6 OTT releases: Latest movies and web series!
The 'Pushpa 2' fever continues to sweep the nation, but that hasn't stopped new movies from releasing on OTT platforms. This weekend, over 20 new titles have been added to various platforms, including some exciting Telugu movies. Here is the list of 19 movies and web series released on December 6, Friday.
OTT Releases for December 6-7
Amazon Prime
Narudi Brathuku Natana (Telugu)
Agni (Hindi)
The Tattoos (Dutch series)
More (Hindi series)
The Sticky (English series)
Matka (Telugu)
Netflix
Jigra (Telugu dubbed)
A Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (English)
Biggest Heist Ever (English)
Camp Crusher (Spanish)
Echoes of the Past (Arabic series)
Hayao Miyazaki and the Hero (Japanese)
Hotstar
Amaran (Telugu)
ZEE5
Mary (Hindi series)
Saar (Tamil)
Jio Cinema
Saar (Tamil)
Apple TV
Fly Me to the Moon (English)
Manorama Max
Family (Malayalam)
Sony Liv
Tanav Season 2 (Hindi series)
