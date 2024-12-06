December 6 OTT releases: Latest movies and web series!

The 'Pushpa 2' fever continues to sweep the nation, but that hasn't stopped new movies from releasing on OTT platforms. This weekend, over 20 new titles have been added to various platforms, including some exciting Telugu movies. Here is the list of 19 movies and web series released on December 6, Friday.

OTT Releases for December 6-7

Amazon Prime

Narudi Brathuku Natana (Telugu)

Agni (Hindi)

The Tattoos (Dutch series)

More (Hindi series)

The Sticky (English series)

Matka (Telugu)



Netflix



Jigra (Telugu dubbed)

A Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (English)

Biggest Heist Ever (English)

Camp Crusher (Spanish)

Echoes of the Past (Arabic series)

Hayao Miyazaki and the Hero (Japanese)



Hotstar

Amaran (Telugu)



ZEE5

Mary (Hindi series)

Saar (Tamil)



Jio Cinema

Saar (Tamil)



Apple TV

Fly Me to the Moon (English)



Manorama Max

Family (Malayalam)



Sony Liv

Tanav Season 2 (Hindi series)

