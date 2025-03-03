March 3 to Mar 9 OTT Releases: Chhaava, Thandel, Vidaamuyarchi, Rekhachithram

The beginning of March has come along with a new lineup of movies and web series to release on different OTT platforms between March 3 and March 8. Though no Telugu movies are releasing in theaters during this week, dubbed films such as Chaava, Officer on Duty, and King Stan will be released in theatres.

On the OTT side, here are some of the recent releases to watch out for:

Vidamayurachi: This Telugu dubbed film will release on Netflix on March 3.

Thandel: This Telugu film will release on Netflix on March 7.

Rekha Chitra: This Telugu dubbed film will release on Sony Liv on March 7.

Bapu: This Telugu film will release on Hotstar on March 7.

Daredevil: Born Again: This English series will be launched on Hotstar on March 4.

Delhi Boys: This English series will be launched on Hotstar on March 6.

Taggesh vs The World: This Hindi series will be launched on Hotstar on March 7.

Bara by Bara: This Hindi film will be launched on Book My Show on March 7.

These are some of the new releases that will be making it to OTT platforms this week. So, sit back and get ready to binge-watch your favorite series and films!

