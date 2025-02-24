February 24 - March 2 Week's OTT releases: Aashram Season 3, Suits LA, and More

Get ready for a thrilling week of entertainment as 15 new movies and shows are set to release on various OTT platforms. Here's a curated list of what's new and exciting:

Aitana: Metamorphosis

Release: Netflix, February 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis is an uplifting Netflix docuseries on Spanish popstar Aitana, who shares intimate moments while looking back at her life from a normal teenager to an international pop star.

Raanjhanaa (re-release)

Release: Theatres, February 28

Raanjhanaa, Dhanush's iconic Bollywood debut film, has returned to cinemas in a growing trend of re-releases of cult films in India.

Inn Galiyon Mein

Release: Theatres, February 28

Inn Galiyon Mein is a coming-of-age film that delves into the influence of social media on relationships and social norms. Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dassani, and Vivaan Shah feature in the film.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Release: JioHotstar, February 28

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a follow-up to Tim Burton's cult film Beetlejuice. The gothic horror-comedy features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.

The Brutalist

Release: Theatres, February 28

The Brutalist is a historical period drama movie featuring Adrien Brody playing a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States.

A Complete Unknown

Release: Theatres, February 28

A Complete Unknown is a biographical musical drama film about Bob Dylan, arguably the greatest songwriter of all time. Timothee Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in the film.

Emilia Perez

Release: Theatres, February 28

Emilia Perez tops the Oscars 2025 nominations with 13, including Best Picture. The crime musical film is about a Mexican cartel leader who hires the services of a lawyer to help him vanish and become a woman.

Dabba Cartel

Release: Netflix, Feb 28

Dabba Cartel is a crime thriller web series involving five normal women who lead a drug cartel while pretending to own a Dabba service.

Crazy

Release: Theatres, Feb 28

Crazy is an action thriller featuring Sohum Shah as a physician who gets an ominous phone call and has to endure a cat-and-mouse game of a high-stakes chase.

Superboys Of Malegaon

Release: Theatres/Amazon Prime Video, Feb 28

Superboys of Malegaon is a biographical drama film directed by Reema Kagti. The movie is an adaptation of the life of Nasir Shah and his amateur filmmaker friends.

Sosyal Climbers

Release: Netflix, February 27

Sosyal Climbers is a Filipino rom-com about two wannabe socialites who fall for a scam and have to make up fake identities to scam the rich.

Ziddi Girls

Release: Amazon Prime Video, February 27

Ziddi Girls is a young adult drama series that revolves around four GenZ freshers who turn the campus of Matilda House College on its head. The series features Revathy, Nandita Das, and Simran.

Running Point

Release: Netflix, February 27

Running Point is a comedy series featuring Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur. The series is about a reformed party girl who has to demonstrate her business skills when she's forced to take over her family's pro basketball team.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2

Release: MX Player, February 27

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is back with Bobby Deol reprising his role as Baba Nirala. The crime drama series looks into the sinister side of power and corruption.

Suits LA

Release: JioHotstar, February 24

Suits LA is a legal drama and the second spin-off of Suits. The series documents the life of Ted Black, a retired federal prosecutor, who brandishes himself as a hot-shot attorney in Los Angeles.

