Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release in March on Netflix

Tamil Superstar Ajith is quite busy these days with his racing pursuit and he has put films on the backseat of the car that he drives on track. He is least bothered by how his films perform and since ages, has not participated in promotions of his films actively. With him doing films only for the sake of doing them, his fans are disappointed but at the same time happy that their favorite star is going after what he loves in life.

His latest film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The movie also got muddled in financial struggles before its release and the buzz was also low on the movie right from the very start. Surprisingly, the movie's streaming partner Netflix announced its streaming date.

The action film starring "Thala" has Trisha in the lead. Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra also play other important roles in the film. Despite the mixed reviews, what Magizh Thirumeni managed to do with the star and with the movie was to make a genre movie that refused to be anything else. Magizh didn't do fan service, didn't keep unwanted action sequences to elevate the hero's image, or used quirky punch dialogues.

And to top it all, Ajith's character remained the same throughout. He started as this good guy who plays by the books and even in the end, he was the same person. This was a rarity in South Indian cinema as titular characters behave according to what fans want instead of what's written in the screenplay. The director of Viddamuyarchi must be appreciated for sticking to his conviction and producing a top-notch, action-genre movie.

Coming to the movie's OTT release, Netflix announced that Vidaamuyarchi will be available from March 3rd. The typical 4-week window that OTT platforms follow, is not followed with this movie and fans expressed their astonishment over the same. By March 3rd, it will be 25 days since the movie's release, and one has to infer that it is the film's dismal box-office collection that's forced the makers to go with an early OTT release.