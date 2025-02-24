Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online?

Despite lacking a big star in its cast, the Tamil film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, has delivered an impressive box office performance in its first weekend. The movie has captivated audiences, earning a total of Rs 28.5 crore (nett) within three days.

Box Office Collection Breakdown

Dragon kicked off its theatrical run on a strong note, collecting Rs 6.5 crore on its opening day, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 5.4 crore and the Telugu-dubbed version adding Rs 1.1 crore.

The momentum picked up on the second day, as the film earned Rs 10.8 crore, including Rs 9.05 crore from the Tamil version and Rs 1.75 crore from the Telugu version.

On Sunday, the film maintained its upward trend, grossing Rs 11.5 crore. With this, Dragon wrapped up its first weekend with an impressive total of Rs 28.5 crore.

Positive Reviews Drive Success

The film has received overwhelming praise from both critics and audiences, which has significantly contributed to its box office success. Even though pirated copies surfaced on torrent sites, the film continued to draw crowds to theatres, proving its strong appeal among viewers.

OTT Release Update

As the film continues its successful theatrical run, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Streaming giant Netflix acquired the digital rights even before the movie hit the big screens, highlighting its pre-release buzz.

Initially, the film was slated for an OTT release on March 21, but an official confirmation from Netflix is still awaited.

Storyline and Cast

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, and Mysskin. The film's gripping narrative follows Raghavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a young man with limited academic achievements but a sharp mind for deception. His life takes a drastic turn after a heartbreak, leading him into the high-stakes world of financial fraud. What begins as a quest for wealth soon spirals into a treacherous web of deceit and danger.