Jr NTR’s Dragon OTT Deal Sealed for Huge Amount

Actor Jr NTR is grabbing attention across social media after the makers of his upcoming film Dragon released an intense new glimpse from the movie. The video teaser has generated huge excitement among fans and movie lovers, with many praising the actor’s powerful screen presence and the film’s grand visuals.

The glimpse, which runs for over four minutes, opens with references to India’s historical connection with the opium trade during both the British era and post-independence period. The dark and action-packed preview hints at a violent world controlled by dangerous criminal groups fighting for dominance in the illegal opium business.

Jr NTR appears in a fierce and rugged role, portraying a ruthless man navigating through chaos and bloodshed. One of the standout moments in the teaser shows the actor standing on a mountain surrounded by dead bodies, giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s intense action and raw storytelling.

Reports also suggest that streaming giant Netflix has secured the digital rights of the film for a huge amount. The movie is expected to premiere on the platform after completing its theatrical release.

The film features a strong supporting cast including:

Biju Menon

Rukmini Vasanth

Khushbu Sundar

Guru Somasundaram

Rajeev Kanakala

Ashutosh Rana

Sidhant Gupta

Dragon is being produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram along with Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is planned for release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, aiming for a pan-India audience.

Also read: NTR’s 15 Kg Weight Loss for Dragon Stuns Film Team