February 26 to 28: OTT and Theatrical Releases

This week brings a fresh lineup of movies and series, spanning various genres, from gripping thrillers and fantasy adventures to intense dramas and real-life stories. Whether you prefer the big-screen experience or a binge-worthy show from home, there's something for every viewer. Here’s a detailed look at what’s releasing in theatres and on streaming platforms.

Theatrical Releases

Superboys Of Malegaon – 28 February 2025

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan

Based on a true story set in 1997, the film follows a passionate movie lover who transforms his town into a cinematic hub by remaking the classic Sholay with almost no budget.

Crazxy – 28 February 2025

Cast: Sohum Shah

A gripping thriller about a father who receives a mysterious call that throws him into a life-threatening chase. With just an hour to save his daughter, he must navigate deadly obstacles to uncover the truth.

Rakshasa – 28 February 2025

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Sonal Monteiro, K S Sridhar

A horror thriller where a demonic entity appears at a police station, causing chaos. A suspended cop must confront the supernatural force and face his own haunting past.

Badnaam – 28 February 2025

Cast: Jayy Randhawa, Jasmin Bhasin

An action drama about a rebellious man who falls in love but unknowingly invites danger from powerful criminals due to his reckless actions.

Mazaka – 26 February 2025

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh

A Telugu-language drama about a father and son who fall in love with two women, only to discover a shocking family connection that changes everything.

The Brutalist – 28 February 2025

Cast: Adrien Brody

A post-war drama about a visionary architect and his wife who flee to the U.S. in 1947. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they meet a wealthy and mysterious industrialist.

Apaayavide Eccharike – 28 February 2025

Cast: Vikash Uthaiah, Radha Bhagavat

A Kannada horror movie about three young men who enter a dark forest and encounter strange, terrifying events that lead them into a deeper mystery.

Aghathiyaa – 28 February 2025

Cast: Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu

A fantasy thriller that follows an ordinary man who unexpectedly enters a mystical world and witnesses an epic battle between angels and demons.

A Complete Unknown – 28 February 2025

Cast: Timothée Chalamet

A biopic of legendary musician Bob Dylan, following his early years as a 19-year-old arriving in New York and beginning his journey to stardom.

OTT Releases

Dabba Cartel – 28 February 2025 – Netflix

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan

A Hindi-language series about five women who start a lunchbox business, only to find themselves entangled in a dangerous drug trade and a high-stakes investigation.

Will Trent Season 3 – 28 February 2025 – Jio Hotstar

Cast: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson

The crime drama returns with Special Agent Will Trent tackling a complex case involving two murdered off-duty cops while dealing with corruption in the Atlanta Police Department.

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 – 28 February 2025 – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh

The Tamil crime thriller continues as an investigator dives into the brutal murder of an activist lawyer in a small village, uncovering deep secrets.

Ziddi Girls – 27 February 2025 – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, Anupriya Caroli

A coming-of-age drama following five college girls who unite to fight against outdated rules and restrictions imposed by their institution.