Adah Sharma learns Maheshwar Sutras ahead of Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) As Mahashivratri approaches, actress Adah Sharma shared a video of herself learning the Maheshwar Sutra, a sacred chant associated with Lord Shiva.

In her video, Adah invites her followers to join her in learning the ancient mantras. Sharing a clip of learning Shiva Sutras, The Kerala Story actress wrote in the caption, “Mahashivratri ke liye Aap bhi mere saath seekho Maheshwar Sutraani. Apni buddhi ko tej karo aur focus aur concentration badhao. These are the 14 sounds of Lord Shivas damru that sage Panini heard when he was watching Lord Shiva do the Ananda Tandava.”

For the unversed, the Maheshwar Sutras are a collection of 14 verses that structure the Sanskrit alphabet. These sutras are also referred to as the Shiva Sutras, Pratyaharas, and Varna Samanmaya. This profound chant is said to enhance mental clarity, focus, and concentration, aligning one’s mind with divine energy.

Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I think you learned every shloka from your mother.....her a voice is wow.” Another said, “Har Har mahadev…”

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26 this year.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, Sharma shared a video wherein she talked about attractive qualities in a man and revealed that she is not into “bad boys.”

Talking about what she looks for in her perfect man, Adah said: “I think the most attractive quality in a man is if he can keep his phone away and be present in the moment. I'm not into bad boys, just like I'm not into food gone bad. “I like good sanskaari guys. If he laughs at my jokes, he will be happier in the relationship ! larger volume of grey matter in the prefrontal cortex of his brain is more important for me in a guy than the size of his muscles.”

On the professional front, Adah is gearing up for the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming film “Tumko Meri Kasam” with Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 21.

