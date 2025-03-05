March 7 OTT releases: Rekhachithram, Nadaaniyan and more

The weekend ahead is filled with thrilling new releases on different streaming platforms. Netflix will have the new romantic film "Nadaaniyan" starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor released on March 7, 2025. The film is about a high-end Delhi socialite who employs a middle-class career-oriented student to be her boyfriend, just to fall in love with one another.

Other significant releases on Netflix include "Chaos: The Manson Murders," a documentary that revisits the conspiracy surrounding Charles Manson's devotees, "Delicious," a German drama focusing on the life of an affluent family whose summer holiday turns lethal, and "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a Korean slice-of-life drama of a fearless girl and a committed boy as they fight through a series of issues and achievements.

Amazon Prime Video's Latest Release

Amazon Prime Video is releasing an electrifying slice-of-life drama named "Dupahiya" on March 7, 2025, and it is all about the people of Dhadakpur who are on the verge of their 25th anniversary of living in a crime-free society. Everything takes an unexpected turn when a wedding gift turns up missing on the eve of the ceremony.

SonyLIV's Latest Releases

SonyLIV has two thrilling releases in the pipeline - "Rekhachithram", a Malayalam crime mystery thriller about a dogged police officer who goes on to crack a complex murder case, and "The Waking of a Nation", a period drama that reimagines history from the perspective of the Hunter Commission's investigation into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

New Movie Releases in Theatres

In theaters, Robert Pattinson's latest film "Mickey 17" will hit the screens on March 7, 2025. The film is based on Edward Ashton's book Mickey7 and revolves around a disposable clone worker who is assigned risky tasks.

Complete List of New OTT Releases

Here's a complete list of new OTT releases this week:

"Rekhachithram" - SonyLIV

"Chaos: The Manson Murders" - Netflix

"The Monkey" - Theatres

"Delicious" - Netflix

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" - Netflix

"Dupahiya" - Amazon Prime Video

"The Waking of a Nation" - SonyLIV

"Mickey 17" - Theatres

"Nadaaniyan" - Netflix

So, set your calendars to March 7, 2025, and be prepared to binge-watch these thrilling new releases!

these thrilling new releases!

Also read: Rajinikanth Meets and Congratulates Pradeep Ranganathan on Dragon Success