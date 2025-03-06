Mr Reddy Teaser launched: Watch Teaser

Mr Reddy teaser has been launched. The teaser presents a mix of powerful dialogues, gripping action sequences, and heartfelt emotional moments, all designed to captivate the audience. The story centres around a poignant love tale where a couple, separated during their childhood, unexpectedly reunites later in life. The teaser hints at their attempt to rekindle their romance, with a significant dialogue—"Marriage is not just a contract or settlement; it’s about sharing life until the very end"—offering a glimpse of the film’s core theme.

The teaser launch event saw the presence of notable dignitaries, including Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Senior Politician Patnam Sunitha Reddy, and Nalgonda Gaddar, among others.

Produced by Gold Man Raja T. Narasimha Rao (TNR), the highly anticipated film Mr. Reddy features TNR in the lead role, alongside Mahadev, Anupama Prakash, Deepthi, Bhaskar, Mallikarjun, Shankar Mahathi, Radhika, AK Mani, and Phani in key supporting roles. The makers have freshly released the film's teaser.

During the event, Speaker Gaddam Prasad expressed his enthusiasm for the team’s energy, stating, "The team of Mr. Reddy is full of energy. The director looks very young, and the hero and producer, Narasimha Reddy, is incredibly active and energetic. I hope everyone watches the film and that it becomes a success."

Patnam Sunitha Reddy voiced her support for such films, saying, "More films like Mr Reddy should succeed. We should all support films like this. Smaller films are achieving more success now, and I wish Mr. Reddy achieves great success."

Nalgonda Gaddar shared his admiration for Narasimha Reddy, saying, "I’ve known Narasimha Reddy since childhood. He has always been progressing quickly. Watching him rise from the Rangareddy region as both a hero and producer is a joy. I hope this film becomes a big hit."

T. Narasimha Reddy, the hero of the film, thanked the special guests for attending the teaser launch event. He expressed, "I extend my gratitude to Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Sunitha Akka, and Nalgonda Gaddar Anna for attending. I believe everyone will appreciate our teaser. We all worked hard on this, and I hope everyone supports this effort. Our film will be released soon, and I hope it becomes a success."

Director Venkat Voladhri said, "All of us, who are newcomers, came together to make this small effort. Mr. Reddy has turned out really well. We have all worked very hard on this film. As newcomers like us have put in the effort, I hope everyone will encourage this attempt."

Mahadev shared his experience, saying, "I learned so much during the shoot of Mr. Reddy. It was a pleasure to work with such a talented team. I hope this movie becomes a huge success."

Anupama Prakash thanked the director and producer for giving her such a wonderful role, adding, "Director Venkat Reddy did an amazing job with this film. I hope everyone watches Mr. Reddy and that it becomes a success."