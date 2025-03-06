PDP stages protest against BJP over July 13 holiday remark issue

Srinagar, March 6 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Iltija Mufti, on Thursday led a protest march in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city against the remarks made by a BJP leader in the Assembly regarding the holiday on July 13.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma had objected to the demand of PDP MLA for the restoration of the July 13 holiday in the union territory in deference to those killed in the firing outside Srinagar Central Jail on July 13, 1931.

In the erstwhile state, July 13 was observed as a holiday on account of the ‘Martyrs Day’. Sharma said those killed on July 13, 1931, were ‘not martyrs, but traitors’. These remarks were later expunged by the Speaker from the proceedings of the House. In protest against the Speaker’s decision, the BJP MLAs staged a protest walkout from the Assembly on Wednesday.

While leading the protest against the BJP's stand, Iltija Mufti told reporters today that July 13, 1931, marked the beginning of Jammu & Kashmir’s fight for democracy.

“The people of J&K made sacrifices for democratic ideals, just as the rest of the country did, the only difference being that our struggle was against a local ruler,” she stated.

Iltija expressed gratitude to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for expunging the ‘controversial remarks’ and demanded an unconditional apology from BJP leader Sunil Sharma.

She accused the BJP of distorting historical facts for political gain.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate history with a divisive agenda. If they truly revere Maharaja Hari Singh, why did they revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s state flag, its constitution, and the special status that he had negotiated at the time of accession?” Iltija Mufti said.

She demanded that July 13 be restored as a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir’s official calendar.

