Hyd Water Supply Board slaps ₹1,000 fine on man for washing bike with drinking water

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on a man for washing his bike with drinking water in Jubilee Hills. This action comes at a time when Water Board officials are cracking down on the misuse of potable water.

The incident came to light when HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy travelled to Jubilee Hills Road No. 78 from Punjagutta and noticed a water leakage. He immediately directed General Manager (O&M Division) Harishankar to conduct an inspection and submit a report.

During the inspection, officials spotted a man washing his bike with drinking water. In response, the Water Board served a notice to the man, warned him against using drinking water for domestic purposes, and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

Citing the water crisis in Bengaluru, the Water Board appealed to the public not to use potable water for any non-essential purposes, emphasizing that water is supplied to the city from distant locations after being purified at a significant cost.

The Board also highlighted that groundwater levels are already dropping in some areas, leading to a surge in demand for water tankers.

It is worth noting that Bengaluru imposes a fine of ₹5,000 on anyone found wasting potable water. In 2024, Bengaluru faced one of the worst water crises due to insufficient rainfall, The rapid depletion of groundwater exacerbated the situation. As a result, the government implemented strict water conservation measures to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water for residents.